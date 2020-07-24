Harry Wernisch, age 92, of Canby, MN passed away at his residence on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Friday, July 24th at the First Baptist Church in Canby, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be at the Canby City Cemetery. Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel of Canby, MN is entrusted with the arrangements.
Harry Reimound Wernisch was born in Madison, South Dakota to Ferdinand and Lydia (Nerling) Wernisch. He was raised in Madison and graduated from Madison High School and attended Dakota State University where he was on the track and football teams. After a few years of college, Harry bought one of the first Indian Motorcycles made and headed to Texas. Upon his return home, he enlisted in the US Army in 1947 and was honorably discharged in 1948.
Harry was united in marriage to Shirley Mae Gross on September 7, 1951 at the First Baptist Church in Madison, SD and to this union they were blessed with five children. He farmed for eight years and then went to truck diesel school in St. Louis, MO. Harry was then employed by Kelly Brothers Construction in Sioux Falls, SD where he was involved with some large-scale projects such as building 41st Street and 229 bypass. He was later employed by White Truck Corporation in Sioux Falls until he moved to Canby, MN in 1971, where he started the first truck diesel program at the vo-tech. He taught for 20 years before he retired.
He enjoyed his vegetable and flower gardening along with restoring Minneapolis Moline tractors. He also enjoyed traveling on New Tribe Mission trips, three times to Brazil and numerous trips to Florida. Harry's true passion was spending time with his family.
Harry was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Canby American Legion and the Buffalo Ridge Two Cylinder Club.
Grateful for having shared Harry's life is his bride of 69 years, Shirley Wernisch; his children, William (Dawn) Wernisch, Canby, Barbara (Maylon) Dover, Sioux Falls, SD, Nancy (Dan) Willaby, Darfur, MN, Ilene (Dave) Richard, Montevideo, MN; 16 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Rieny (Joyce) Wernisch, Rapid City, SD and Alice Abbett, Sacramento, CA; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Gail Wernisch; three brothers Otto, Wilbert and Elton Wernisch; brother-in-law, Jack Abbett; and one nephew, Rick Abbett.