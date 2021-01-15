Bill Crelly, age 75, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Madison Regional Health System.
No services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held once it is safe for family and friends to gather. Inurnment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
William John Crelly was born June 26, 1945 in Richmond, California to Ralph and Lois (Ronk) Crelly. He grew up in Madison and attended Madison and Franklin High School. He served his country in the Marine Corps. For many years, Bill was a body mechanic in Sioux Falls and Madison.
He is survived by his one son, Scott Crelly of Sioux Falls; two daughters, Sheila Fitzgerald Kroger and Jackie Schnellbach both of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren; two sisters, Janice (Dale) Valberg of Watertown, SD and Sharon (Lyle) Muth of Winthrop, MN.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Sympathy cards can be mailed to Janice Valberg, PO Box 494, Watertown, SD 57201 or Sharon Muth, PO Box 405, Winthrop, MN 55396.