Elizabeth Klosterman, age 87, of Madison, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
A family funeral service will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 29th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Father Anthony Urban officiating. Due to the regional outbreak of COVID-19, the family will be absent from the visitation, but they encourage anyone who wants to pay their respects to Elizabeth can do so from 12-5 PM on Wednesday at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.
If you are unable to attend, the funeral will be livestreamed on Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page and a link will be added to our website. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison, SD.
Elizabeth Jane Aune was born May 27, 1933 in Hendricks, MN to Charles and Palma (Hagen) Aune. She graduated from Hendricks High School. She met Russell Klosterman while attending a dance in Hendricks and they were joined in marriage on January 17, 1957 in Elkton, SD. The family moved often as Russell would change jobs as a superintendent and while he was busy at work, she was busy caring for the kids and the house. In 1979, the family moved to Madison and have remained here since.
She loved to spend her time with her grandchildren, and she would cook, bake, playing cards and bowling in her younger years. She will be remembered for her ability to just invite other people to supper and how she loved to take care of other people.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Paula (Tom) Mitchell of Shell Lake, WI, Bob Klosterman of Madison, Ann (Terry) Schlotterback of Sioux Falls, Russ (Linda) Klosterman of Madison and Cherie (Lance) Elliott of Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter; sister, Joan Lovro of Canby, MN; and brother, Paul (Penny) Aune of Glasgow, MT.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Russell; 3 brothers and 2 sisters; and Bob's fiance, Kathy Eichacker.