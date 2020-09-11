LeRoy Ebeling

LeRoy Arnold Ebeling, 77, of Monroe, died on Sept. 2, 2020, from injuries received on the farm. Funeral services were held on Sept. 5 in Monroe.
He was born on June 20, 1943, to Lloyd and Alvina Ebeling. He married Lois Jongeling on Feb. 8, 1963.
Survivors include his wife Lois; daughters Jackie (Curt) Lukes, Parker, and Karen (Chris) Giles, Madison; and son John (Sarah) Ebeling, Monroe. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Katherine.
