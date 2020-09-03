David A. Meehan, age 67, of Madison, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Madison Regional Health. Memorial services will be 10:30 AM, Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Church of the Nazarene in Madison. Inurnment will follow at the St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 PM, Sunday, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home.
David A Meehan was born June 25, 1953, in Madison, to Joe and Gladys (Campbell) Meehan and grew up on a farm near Orland. He attended school in Orland and graduated from Madison High School in 1971. He then attended the University of South Dakota at Springfield where he received his Associates Degree in Auto Technology in 1973. After completion he spent time in Illinois and California for several years before returning to Madison.
In 1986, he married Amy Kooiker and they purchased Harolds Electric in Madison which he operated until his death. David's favorite pass times included collecting all kinds of antiques, tinkering in his shop, camping, and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. He especially enjoyed the company of pets and animals over the years.
Grateful for having shared his life are sons Brett Olinger of Winfred and Casey (Shawna) Meehan of Sioux Falls; sisters Mary (Pete) Stolley of Northfield, MN, Judy (Doug) Stoltz of Tripp, SD, Jane (Norbert) Seabade of Hill City, SD, and brother Bill (Janet) Meehan Lead, SD; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Richard; and sister Joanne (Robert) Erickson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com