Rose Reinicke, 82, of Madison, died on Oct. 3, at Dougherty Hospice House.
Services begin at 11 a.m. Wed., Oct. 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Visitation is Tuesday from 12-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland Chapel.
Rose Mulder was born on Dec. 29, 1937. In 1956, she married Vernon Baartman. In 1973, she married Dean Reinicke.
Survivors include sons Norman and Michael Baartman; daughters Brenda Zillgitt and Linda Baartman; and stepchildren Sheila, Gary and Curt Reinicke.
To send flowers to the family of Rose Reinicke, please visit Tribute Store.