Rose Reinicke

Rose Reinicke, 82, of Madison, died on Oct. 3, at Dougherty Hospice House.

Services begin at 11 a.m. Wed., Oct. 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Visitation is Tuesday from 12-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland Chapel.

Rose Mulder was born on Dec. 29, 1937. In 1956, she married Vernon Baartman. In 1973, she married Dean Reinicke.

Survivors include sons Norman and Michael Baartman; daughters Brenda Zillgitt and Linda Baartman; and stepchildren Sheila, Gary and Curt Reinicke.

Service information

Oct 6
Visitation
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
12:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Oct 6
Prayer service
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
7:00PM-7:15PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Oct 7
Funeral service
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
1010 N. Washington Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
