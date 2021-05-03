Jackie S. Estes, 67, of Madison, died on April 28, 2021, at her home. Per her request, family services will he held at a later date.
Survivors include two sons, Harley Keenan of Alliance, Neb., and Phil Estes of Lead; three grandchildren; her mother, Irene Sheldon of Stillwater, Minn.; and three siblings, Micki Elders of Ft. Worth, Texas, Danny Sheldon of Yoder, Wyo., and Burle Sheldon of Topeka, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; and her father, Herb.
