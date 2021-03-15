Joseph Hofer, 76, of Camridge Colony-Volga, died at his home. Funeral services were held on March 14 at Camridge Colony.
Hofer was born on April 7, 1944, in Canada to Samuel and Susanna (Gross) Hofer. In 1947, he moved to Tschetter Colony, S.D., and later to Gracevale Colony, S.D. He married Rebecca J. Wipf on Feb. 24, 1968. In 2015, they moved to Camridge Colony.
Survivors include his wife; 5 daughters Janet (Michael) Wipf, Lorene (Darrell) Gross, Jolene (Edward) Wurtz, Sandra (Ricky) Wurtz and daughter Carolyn Hofer; 3 sons Joey (Norma), Ronnie (Laura) and Tim (Edna) Hofer.
He was preceded in death by daughter Lisa Gross.