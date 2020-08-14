Guy Peterson

Guy Tod Peterson, 60, died on Aug. 13, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his residence (42006 240th St., Fedora) at 4 p.m. Fri., Aug. 21. Supper will be served. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery at Artesian.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1960. He graduated from Artesian High School in 1978 and began farming. Survivors include 3 children, Adam, Ben and Courtney Meyer; his mother, Bonnie; and 5 siblings.
