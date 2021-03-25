Virginia Schatz, age 95, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM on Saturday, March 27th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Friday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM followed by a Rosary. Visitation will continue Saturday at the funeral chapel from 9-9:45 AM followed by procession to the church. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.
For those attending, it is encouraged to wear a facemask. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Bethel Foundation, 1001 S. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042 or St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 415 N. Van Eps Ave., Madison, SD 57042.
Virginia Helen Pasquale was born in Spokane, Washington in 1926 to Donald and Helen (Kerister) Pasquale. She married Tony Schatz on August 23, 1944. During WWII, Virginia worked as a riveter to help in the war effort of our country, while her husband served in the Navy. She lived in Spokane until 1961 when she moved to McLaughlin, SD where she worked side by side with her husband, Tony, in their supermarket. Virginia did the bookkeeping and worked in many areas of the store. In 1980 Virginia and Tony opened a Baskin Robbins in the new mall in Dickinson, ND.
Her church, family, community, country, and friends were important to her and that is where she put her labors and activities. Virginia enjoyed traveling and had the privilege of getting to nearly all fifty states. She truly enjoyed her winters in Arizona. She was always ready to pack her suitcase when Tony got the urge to travel. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Darrel) Simon of Madison; son, Steve (Susie) of Mobridge; daughter, Susan (Emil) Stanec of Black Hawk, SD; eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Preceding in death are her parents; husband; three brothers and a sister.