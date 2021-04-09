Chad Cooney, 41, of Madison, died on April 7, 2021, at his home after a brief illness.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Tues., April 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Lake Madison Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation is Monday from 12-7 p.m., with the family present from 4-7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials for Addison & Paislee Cooney's college education to First Premier Bank, 202 N.W. 2nd St., Madison, S.D., 57042.
