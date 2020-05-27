James Knutson

James Michael Knutson, 73, Rapid City, SD passed away unexpectedly at Monument Hospital.
Jim was born on October 25, 1946 to Arnold and Myrtle Knutson. He grew up at Buffalo Trading Post, rural Colton, SD. He graduated from Franklin High School and Dakota State University. Jim taught school at Westside High in Omaha, NE for a few years before switching careers to law enforcement.
Jim was a special deputy in Custer County during the summers. He served on the LaVista, NE police department prior to becoming a Moody County Mounty in Flandreau, SD where he served alongside his brother, Jeff.
It was in Flandreau where he met the love of his life, Jan. On December 24, 1979 Jim married Janis "Waage" Courtney. Together, on January 1, 1980, they embarked on a new adventure when Jim accepted a position with the Newcastle, WY police department. Soon after, he was joined in law enforcement in Newcastle by his brother, Jeff. These were special times for Jim when he could serve with his brother.
In 1984, Jim and Jan relocated to Rapid City where he was employed at Hart Ranch and later had an office cleaning business until his health forced him to retire.
Jim liked rock hunting, flower gardening, camping, fishing and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan.
Jim is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Janis "Jan"; his children, Ryan (Rebecca), Jaima (Bill) Knutson-Colson, Jonathon "Jonny" Knutson, all of Rapid City, and Melanie Bates of Council Bluffs, IA; grandchildren, Kiana (Shad Philbrook) Garcia, Arianna Valandra, Julie Valandra, Shay Osmera, Caleb Knutson, Camilla Knutson, Lexy Bates, Libby Bates and Lily Bates; 2 great-granddaughters, Aliyah and Whitney; his sister, Ardyce (Keith) Osterberg, Chamberlain, SD; brothers, Marvin (Nola) Knutson, Sioux Falls, SD, Jeff (Diane) Knutson, Wamego, KS; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jonetta and David Negstad, Arlington, SD; several nieces and nephews; and 2 fur babies, Molly and Ginger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Myrtle; his brother, Glen Knutson; and his mother-in-law, Jeannette Waage.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign Jim's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com