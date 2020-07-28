Matthew Brown, age 39, of Colman, passed away from a sudden heart attack on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Madison Regional Health System.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal funeral service held at this time. There will be a family-only gathering on August 4th at Dennis Brown's home, 24330 461st Ave., Chester to celebrate Matt's life. A drive-by caravan of 4-wheelers, side by sides, pickups and cars will be that evening at 8 PM so that they can pay their respects to Matt's family.
Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.
Matthew L. Brown was born August 4, 1980 in Sioux Falls to Dennis and Colleen (Schutt) Brown. He graduated from Colman-Egan High School in 1999. After graduation, he worked for Building Sprinklers in Sioux Falls. In 2003, he began working for Gehl Company and was employed there until his passing.
In his spare time, he loved to ride snowmobiles ever since he was a kid. His love for riding expanded to ATVs and UTVs. It became a family activity with his dad and brother as they spent the days before and after Christmas riding trails in the Black Hills, Wyoming, Montana and throughout the Northern Rockies. Matthew was an avid Twins fan and grew up watching football as a San Francisco 49ers fan. Matt will also be remembered for his love of fishing and a jokester, often pulling pranks on family and friends.
Matthew is survived by his father, Dennis Brown of Chester, SD; mother, Colleen (John) Curry of Longmont, CO; brother, Jason (Jessica) Brown of Platte, SD and their children Maden, Myra and Soren; maternal grandmother, Luann Schutt of Sioux Falls; and several friends and coworkers.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leonard and Leone Brown; and his maternal grandfather, Glenn Schutt.