Douglas Nold

Douglas James Nold, 70, died at his home on April 7, 2021.

Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Mon., April 12, at Madison United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Private family inurnment will be in Colton Cemetery.

Nold was born on March 30, 1951. He married Cindy Emery on Sept. 4, 1970, at Parker.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy of Madison; a son, Carter; and 3 daughters, Misty Kanta, Tambi White and Brendee Sterbick.

