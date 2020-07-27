Brian Campbell

Brian Lew Campbell died on July 21, 2020 at the Palo Alto County Hospital.
Visitation is Monday from 4-8 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, Emmetsburg, Iowa. Funeral services are Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, Emmetsburg, and interment will be in South Walnut Cemetery, Graettinger, Iowa.
Campbell was born June 27, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Donald and Estella (Hardick) Campbell. Shortly after Brian was born, the family moved to Madison, South Dakota where he grew up. Brian was baptized at the Methodist Church in Madison and confirmed in 1957.
He graduated from Central High School in Madison in 1962. Brian attended Army Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and served in the National Guard until 1974. He then attended General Beadle State College for two years. Then Brian worked at Prostrollo Motors as an auto mechanic.
Brian met Janis Rikansrud while attending General Beadle. They were married on August 18, 1968. In 1970 the couple moved to Tyndall, South Dakota and Brian continued his college education at the University of South Dakota at Springfield, graduating in 1971 with a degree in Auto Mechanics. Brian and Janis then moved to Emmetsburg where Brian taught Auto Mechanics at Iowa Lakes Community College.
From 1984-1986, Brian sold cars for Krause Motors and then returned to Iowa Lakes Community College in 1986 taking early retirement in May 2004. In October 2004 Brian worked in the Secondary Programs at ILCC and retired fully in 2012.
Brian became a member of the Emmetsburg Ambulance service in November 2004 serving for sixteen years. Brian was elected to the City Council as an at-large candidate, in 2005 and was serving his 4th term on the Emmetsburg City Council at the time of his death.
Brian served as Vice President of the Western Iowa Synod from 2013 until the present. He was a Lay Minister and did pulpit supply for a number of churches in the area. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg.
In the 1970s Brian earned his pilot's license. Brian enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and farming for Delmar Jensen and Phillip Janssen, which he did for many years. He also mowed a number of lawns for individuals in town. Brian was a pro at crossword puzzles and an avid viewer of game shows.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Janis of 51 years; his daughter, Kim of Emmetsburg, IA; his granddaughter, BriAna (Alec) of Lincoln, NE; his grandson, Phoenix of Spirit Lake, IA; a brother, Craig (Connie) of Lead, South Dakota; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Estella; and his grandparents.