Carol Peterson

Carol Annderene Peterson, age 92, passed away May 1, 2020.
Carol Ann was the only child born to Carl William and Anna Drivenes Nelson in Madison, SD on April 28, 1928. Her life was shaped by her upbringing on a farm in rural South Dakota during the depression. From her baptism at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Orland to her membership in South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City, her life was built on a foundation of faith.
Carol attended the Orland School, followed by graduation from Augustana Academy in Canton, SD in 1946. She obtained her degree from Waldorf Junior College, Forest City, Iowa. Before graduating she met her future husband, Harry Valdemar Peterson. They married on September 10, 1950. Carol began her professional career at the Farm Loan Office in Sioux Falls, SD.
Carol lived a joy-filled life caring for others as a wife, mother and friend. Harry's career required numerous moves and it became Carol's priority to establish the family in each location. She spent many hours volunteering for organizations in each of these communities.
A move to Rapid City followed Harry's retirement in 1989. They enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends in the United States and internationally. Carol was proud of her Scandinavian heritage demonstrated by her interest in genealogy research, stitching hardanger and volunteering at the Stav Kirke.
She is survived by her husband, Harry; daughters Carmen Aarsby-Edwards (James) and Linda Rexroat (Scott); and granddaughters Kristi Aarsby-Kail (Joshua), Heidi Aarsby-Logsdon (Daniel) and Samantha Rexroat. She was blessed to have 5 great-granddaughters.
A private family service will be held at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at The Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Memorials in Carol's name may be made to The Westhills Village Foundation or South Canyon Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.