Blanche Kansanback, age 100, of Colman, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Madison Regional Health System.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow at the Colman Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home.
Blanche Marie was born April 17, 1920, in Dell Rapids, SD, to parents Roy and Marie Sayles. She attended Whaley School and graduated from Flandreau High School in 1938. She married Kenneth Kansanback on May 25, 1940, in Rock Rapids, IA. They farmed in the Colman area until the passing of her husband in 2007, after which she moved into town where she resided until her death.
Blanche was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church her entire life and hosted a women's bible study group. She was a woman of great faith. After raising her family and helping take care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she held several jobs in the community. After retirement she enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, stitching and her family.
Survivors include one son, Tom (Lavonne) of Colman; two daughters, Kathleen (Ken) Beyreis of Beaver Dam, WI, and Janie (Alan) Titus of Bolingbrook, IL; sisters-in-law, Ardis Kansanback and Elaine Sayles; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth; siblings Beverly Nace, Jean Ellingson, Faye Gullickson, Richard Sayles and James Sayles; and granddaughter Allison Titus.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.