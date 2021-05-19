Walter "Ronald" Frager died on May 13, 2021, at the Watertown hospital.
He was born on May 4, 1933, at Winfred to Walter Lawrence and Cecilia Hilmer Frager. He graduated from Madison High School in 1951 and from General Beadle College in 1958. He taught music in Ramona and Howard, S.D., Echo, Minn., and Forman, N.D.
Survivors include his ex-wife, Carol Schultz Frager; children Cheri Smith, Robyn Wenk, Steve (Cathy) Frager, Starr Pauers and Todd Frager; grandchildren, William Wenk, Jessica (Matt) Hollingshead, Elizabeth (Chad) Thomson, Chad (Allyssa) Smith, Cheyenne (Tay) Leneair and Austin Pauers; great-grandchildren, Riley and Marin Hollingshead, Landen and Teigan Leneair, Alex, Evan and Oliver Thomson, and Braxton Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Mavis; brother Robert; sons-in-law Tom Pauers and Mike Smith.
There will be a private family ceremony this weekend. The family may be reached at fragerfamilysd.com.