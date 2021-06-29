Karl Henning

Karl Stampe Henning, 83, of Madison, died on June 25, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow in Ramona City Cemetery.

Henning was born on Dec. 23, 1937, in Los Angeles, Calif. He married Evelyn Cortez Freeman on Dec. 23, 1979. He moved to Madison in 1990.

Survivors include his daughter, Velma Henning-Castilleja; two grandchildren; and three stepchildren.

