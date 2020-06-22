Ronald Lee Olsbo, 83, former Madison resident, died in Anoka, Minn.
He was born in Madison to Rudy and Aleda (Lee) Olsbo. His family owned the Standard Gas Station. He attended Dakota State College.
Survivors include his wife, Lorraine "Lorrie"; 2 daughters; and 4 grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Stan.
A limited funeral was held in Anoka and burial was in Graceland Cemetery at Madison. Email condolences to rlolsbo.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Olsbo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.