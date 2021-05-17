Thomas Spiering

Thomas C. Spiering, 86, of Madison, died on May 13, 2021, at Madison Regional Health System.

Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tues., May 18, at Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Spiering was born on May 31, 1934, to John and Freida (Leibert) Spiering in Codington County. He eventually served in law enforcement until retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Lois; 2 children, Wade Spiering and Annette Fraser; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Service information

May 18
Visitation
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
12:30PM-1:30PM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
May 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
1:30PM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
