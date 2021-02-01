Curtis Hueners

Curtis John Hueners, 87, of Howard, died on Jan. 30, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tues., Feb. 2, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Howard. Visitation is Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Willoughby Funeral Home. Masks are required at all services.
Hueners was born on Aug. 10, 1933, at Madison to John D. and Fredrica J. (Balster) Hueners. He married Thelma Hyink on May 21, 1955.
Survivors include his wife Thelma; daughter Linda (Brian) Feit; and son Gary (Lesa) Hueners.
