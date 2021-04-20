Sandra Cramer, 79, of Winfred, died on April 18, 2021, at Madison Regional Health System. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sandra Jennings was born in Calif., to I.B. "Buck" and Gladys (Cheney) Jennings. She married Robert Cramer in Sioux Falls.
Survivors include her husband; daughters Sheila (Gary) Maffett, Brenda (Shane) Werkmeister and Karla Cramer; brother Jerome "Jim" (Joanna) Jennings; and sister-in-law Mary Jennings;.
