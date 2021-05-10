Patricia Schaffer

Patricia "Patsy" Kaye Schaffer, age 73, of Ramona, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on May 1, 2021. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will be 10 AM, Wednesday, at the Ramona Cemetery.
Patricia "Patsy" Bloom was born to Orville and Eva (McDonald) Bloom on October 22, 1947, in Madison. She was raised on the family farm near Ramona. In her youth, she loved riding horses and was very active in 4-H and horse club.
On December 24, 1971, she married Larry Schaffer in Las Vegas. Together they raised their family on her family farm. She loved being a mom and wife but nothing compared to being a grandma. She loved babysitting and watching their activities.
Patsy is survived by her children, Rhonda (Jim) Myers of Winfred, Roberta (Paul) Glanzer of Kimball, and Ken Schaffer of Hartford; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry; her parents; and three siblings, Rita Casanova, Raymond Bloom, and Carol Eklund.
