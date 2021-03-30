Jack Mader was born in Madison on March 5th, 1939 to Lawrence and Erma (Boldt) Mader. He passed away at Banner Del Webb Hospital, Surprise AZ on December 24, 2020 after suffering a massive heart attack.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Visitation with family present will begin on Friday at 5 pm with a prayer service to be held at 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be posted on Jack's obituary at www.kinzleyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Prairie Village, P.O. Box 256, Madison, S.D., 57042; SD Chapter 21 IHCC, Tom Stowsand 46448 262nd St., Hartford, S.D., 57033; or St. Peter On The Prairie, P.O. Box 314, Madison, S.D., 57042.