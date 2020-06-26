Janice Helene Leighton, 83, of Madison, died on June 15, 2020, at her residence. Per her request, no services will be held.
Janice Carter was born on Dec. 21, 1936, at Carthage to Fritz and Bilda (Van Scharrel) Carter. She married Harold Leighton on Oct. 24, 1954. They lived in Madison for a time, moved to California and in 1971 to Junius.
Survivors include her husband, Harold; three sons, Jeff (Grace) Leighton of West Hills, Calif.; Kevin (Sandi) Leighton and Clay (Jarri) Leighton, both of Madison; one daughter, Kerri (Dan) LaFever of Boise, Idaho; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry Carter of Colorado.