Robert Stratton

Robert (Bob) Stratton, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed peacefully on July 14 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by his granddaughters. He was 90.
Robert "Bob" Leroy Stratton was born October 29, 1929, in Chester, SD, to Sheldon Stratton and Mildred (Roney) Stratton. He graduated from Wentworth High School in 1948. Following High School, he farmed with his father on the family farm near Rutland where they grew barley, corn and oats.
He enlisted in the Army National Guard in January of 1948. In October of 1950, he was activated in the regular Army and served at Camp Carson, Colorado where he served as a troop training leader in preparing soldiers for the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in January of 1952. In 1955, Bob re-signed with the Army National Guard where he went on to serve for a total of 38 1/2 years in Madison and Huron. He retired in 1989 as a Command Sargent Major with many honors and accolades from those who served with him.
On July 25, 1954, Bob was united in marriage to the love of his life, Esther Benson. They were married for 66 wonderful years. Robert and Esther began their married life in Madison, SD where Bob farmed part-time and worked at Skellys. Bob and Esther also owned L&L Parts Supply in Madison for a few years.
The family relocated to Sioux Falls, SD in December 1968 where they continued to raise their three children Brad, Greg and Randy. Bob was more than a loyal employee who dedicated over 30 years working in regional sales at Graham Tire Company.
Bob and Esther enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In the early years of their marriage they enjoyed dancing to the big bands of the time. They also enjoyed seeing the sights where Bob worked while traveling through the Black Hills of South Dakota. Together, they had many trips to Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Bradley (Robin) Stratton, Phoenix, AZ, Gregory (Colleen) Stratton, Sioux Falls, SD, and Randy Stratton, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren Beau (Crystal) Stratton, Dustin Stratton, Jarrett Stratton, all in Phoenix, Chantel (Beau) Hudelson, and Kelsie (Michael) Roby, Sioux Falls; ten great-grandchildren Beau, Brooklyn and Brody Stratton, Quentin, Axton and Easton Hudelson and Kallen, Mila, Karis and Macklin Roby; and sister Betty (Vernon) Olson, Madison, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donny Stratton and Sheldon Jr. Stratton; and infant sister.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 20 at 11 am at the Kinzley Funeral Home, 604 North Highland Avenue, Madison, SD. A short visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, with family present to greet friends at 10 am. Madison, SD. Burial service will be held at the Pleasant Hills Cemetery in Chester, SD.