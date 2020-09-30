Norma Caylor

Norma Jean Caylor, age 84 of Sioux Falls, SD, died September 28, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Norma was born October 9, 1935 to Harvey and Elsie (Laschae) Caylor. She married Darwin Unzelman on May 29, 1953. Norma was the owner and operator of Norm's Wreck in Ramona, and worked as a jeweler at Landstrom's Black Hills Gold. All of her life Norma was a good mother, a good friend, and a hard worker.
She was extremely proud of her 3 boys and how they had grown up to be responsible and hardworking men. Though they lived in different states, she spoke with them quite frequently, asking about their jobs and families. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her three sons, Ellwood (Robin) Unzelman of La Mirada, CA, William (Sui) Unzelman of San Antonio, TX, Mark (Beth) Unzelman of Seguin, TX; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Elsie.