Edwin Earl Falor, 88, of Platte, died on Jan. 29, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Services begin at 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Platte. Visitation is Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Masks are recommended.
Falor was born on Aug. 30, 1932, at Kimball to Sylvester and Ethel Agnes (Briggs) Falor. He married Joan Marie Gustad on March 11, 1953, at Geddes.
Survivors include his wife, Joan of Platte; 2 children, Barbara (Russell) Dozark and Kenneth (Nancy) Falor; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Wayne, Harold and Merle and Dorothy Kegel.
Mount Funeral Home in Platte is in charge.