John Karlen

John Louis "Johnnie" Karlen died at his farm home on April 27, 2021. Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Fri., April 30, at Beach United Methodist Church in Howard. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Willoughby Funeral Home.
Karlen was born on March 10, 1956, at Madison to Dr. Louis and Betty (Stock) Karlen. He married Pam Jacob in 1979.
Survivors include his wife Pam; mother Betty; children Angela, Becky and Billy; 4 grandchildren; sister Debbie; and brother Trey.
