Jeffrey Jung

Jeffrey D. Jung, 65, of Brookings, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Private family funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020, with the service being live streamed on the Rude's Funeral Home Facebook page. A public graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday at Graceland Cemetery in Madison. A public viewing without family present will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Rude's Funeral Home with Masonic Funeral Rites to follow at 7:00 pm.
Jeffrey Douglas Jung was born on May 26, 1955, in Madison, SD, the son of Alden and Pearl Jean (Frerichs) Jung. He grew up on the family farm near Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1973. He earned his bachelor's degree in Chemistry from DSU and his master's degree from SDSU. He met Carol Ormseth during his time at SDSU. They were married on October 24, 1987 in Brookings. Jeff worked his entire 40-year career at T&R Service Company in Colman.
Jeff loved to garden and canned dill pickles each year. He enjoyed baking (especially cookies), woodworking, and singing to the children in the car. Jeff will be remembered for being kind, loving and patient, always being a helping hand to those around him. Jeff was a member of First United Methodist Church, Sons of Norway, Habitat for Humanity, and was a Past Master of Masonic Lodge #24 in Brookings.
Jeff is survived by his wife Carol Jung of Brookings; his children Cody of Kansas City, KS, Molly, Kes and Corbin, all of Brookings. He is also survived by his sisters Tara (Terry) Almer of Fargo, Tammy Jung of Madison, Melanie (Scott) McIntyre of Winfred, Joni (Bob) Anderson of Elkton, and Lisa (David) Stewart of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alden and Pearl; sister Valerie (Jung) Long; nephew Scott Long; and his brother Dwight.
