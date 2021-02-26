Ruby Lowe, 94, of Madison, died on Feb. 25, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.

Funeral service begin at 10:30 a.m. Wed., March 3, at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Public visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the chapel, but the family will not be present. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed on Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Facemasks are requested.

A full obituary is forthcoming.

www.rustandweilandfuneral.com

To send flowers to the family of Ruby Lowe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 3
Funeral service
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
10:30AM-11:00AM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral service begins.