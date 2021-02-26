Ruby Lowe, 94, of Madison, died on Feb. 25, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral service begin at 10:30 a.m. Wed., March 3, at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Public visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the chapel, but the family will not be present. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed on Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Facemasks are requested.
A full obituary is forthcoming.
