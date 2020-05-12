Allen Lee Herrick, 67, of Rutland, died on May 11, 2020, at the United Living Community in Brookings.
Memorial services will occur at a later date.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy of Rutland; a daughter, Chelsea Herrick of Rutland; two brothers, Ronald of Aurora and Roger (Nancy) of Bushnell; two sisters, Kathy Herrick and Barb (Alvin) Anderson, both of Flandreau; his mother and father-in-law, Kathy and Vincent Pickard of Rutland; his siblings-in-law, Chelle (Rory) Pluth of Green Bay, Wis., Alan (Sheena) Pickard of Nunda, and Loren (Robin) Pickard of Brookings; and many nieces and nephews.