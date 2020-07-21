Gladys Costlow "Glady," age 97, of Madison, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or church.
Gladys Costlow was born October 11, 1922 near Wentworth, SD, to Claude and Mary (Graff) Elverson.
She attended Sunshine School and Madison High School. She married Harold Costlow and settled in Madison. They operated a gas station, drive-in restaurant and trailer court on east highway 34. Gladys managed food services for decades, working at Beadle and later all Madison schools.
After retiring, she ran a concession stand at many Madison School System activities. She was always an active volunteer: serving as president of the Madison Hospital Auxiliary, delivering Meals on Wheels and helping in many Madison United Methodist Church activities. She crocheted many beautiful religious pieces that are displayed in homes and her church. She also loved to travel.
Gladys is survived by three sons, Charles (Margaret) Costlow of Campbelltown, Australia, James (Jeri) of Rapid City, SD, and Terry (Bobbi) of Maryville, TN; four grandsons, Greg (Kelly) of Narelle Vale, Australia, Jeff (Nancy) of Bellevue, WA, Troy (Jocelyn) of Morton Grove, IL, and Erik (Allison) of New Canaan, CT; two granddaughters, Lynn Costlow of Wollongong, Australia and Jennifer Wright (Ryan) of Rapid City; twelve grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Hyland of Nunda, SD, and Vesta Jensen of Brookings, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, Francis, Bernard and Lyle Alverson, and four sisters, Darlene McDonnal, Eunice Hyland, Ruth Kratzer and Mildred Vargason.
