Doris Alfson

Doris (Dahl) Alfson, 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 8 at Ava's House after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer.
Doris was born on December 28, 1927 in Arlington, SD to Paul and Hannah Dahl. In 1947, she was united in marriage to Robert Alfson and together they raised 5 children: Danny (Ann) Alfson, Paula (Kelly) Meehan, Rick (Karen) Alfson, Vickie (Michael) Turner and Gary (Susie) Alfson. They spent 20 years in Northern CA before moving back to SD in 1968. Robert and Doris spent their remaining years in Madison and Brookings. Doris moved to Hartford after her husband's death, where she was blessed to spend many special years with family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to participate in a formal vehicle processional from Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington to Lake Madison Lutheran Church Cemetery at 11 am on Tuesday, April 14. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences for the family can be sent directly to the funeral home, Johnson-Henry Funeral Home, P.O. Box 364, Arlington, S.D., 57212.
A full obituary can be found on johnsonhenryfh.com.