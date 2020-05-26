Angela Elizabeth Browne, 30, of Wayzata, Minn., died on May 8, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1989, to Sheila and Tom Browne.
Survivors include her parents; sister Carisa Browne; brothers Wyatt Crane, Michael Browne and Bryan Browne; and grandmother Della Magnuson.
She was preceded in death by her sister Alexandra Browne; and grandparents William and Vera Browne and Gunnar Magnuson.
A memorial remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Animal Allies Humane Society, 4006 Airport Rd., Duluth, Minn., 55811.
To plant a tree in memory of Angela Browne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.