Ruby Lowe, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral service will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 3rd at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jon Splichal-Larson officiating. Public visitation will be 5-7 PM on Tuesday at the chapel, but the family will not be present for the visitation. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Ruby's family prefers memorials be sent to Bethel Foundation, 1001 S. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042 or Domestic Violence Network, PO Box 110, Madison, SD 57042.
Ruby Doris Olson was born on June 15, 1926 to John O. and Teressa (Jensen) Olson. She was raised in rural Lake Preston, South Dakota alongside four brothers, Arvid, Orville, Robert, Wallace, and four sisters, Beulah, Evelyn, Murriel, and Charlotte. She was united in marriage to Charles D. Lowe January 12th, 1946 in Pipestone, MN. To this union there were three children, James, Judith and John.
Charles died in May 1960 in Spencer, Iowa. Ruby moved her family to Madison, SD. She worked 20 years at Northwestern Bell. After retirement she enjoyed card games and dice with friends. She had a love for word search books. Her passion was crocheting doilies for family and friends. She was honored to crochet angels for the St. John church windows for Christmas. She learned to crochet from her mother and was a perfectionist. Ruby was a loving mother, aunt and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles; son, James "Jimmy" Lowe (2005); four brothers, Arvid, Orville, Robert, Wallace; three sisters, Beulah Giles, Evelyn Moe, Charlotte Smith; and one granddaughter, Carey.
Ruby is survived by one daughter, Judith (Robert) Lowe of Arizona; one son, John (Ricki) Lowe of Winfred, SD; eleven grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Murriel Warner of Grass Valley, CA; and special friend, Donna Erstad of Sioux Falls.