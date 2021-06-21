Peggy Vickmark, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 23rd at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as The Celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Tuesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue Wednesday at 9:30 AM followed by procession to the church for Mass. The Burial will be at Prospect Cemetery following lunch at St. Thomas.
Online guestbook can be found at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Thomas Church, 415 N. Van Eps Ave., Madison, SD 57042.
Margaret Ann Vickmark was born on July 7th, 1950, in Ramona, SD to Elvin and Donna (Cassutt) Brown. She graduated from Ramona High School in 1968. She began her working career at Campbell's Drive-In while in high school. She worked various jobs in the area, which included Midland Chemical, Guerdon Industries, L&L Construction, Rosco Manufacturing and most recently Lake County Sheriff's Office.
On April 21, 1972, she married David Vickmark at St. William's in Ramona. Some of her hobbies included gardening, knitting or crocheting, spending time with family, cooking and canning. She liked to stay busy. She was a member of the Madison Garden Club. Peggy will be remembered for her generous heart and willingness to help others.
Peggy is survived by her husband, David Vickmark of Madison; her son, Ryan (Crystal) Vickmark and her two grandchildren, Hannah and Lucas of Lowell, AR; her mother, Donna Brown of Brookings; her three brothers, Joe (Becky) Brown of Ramona, Jack (Ellen) Brown of Brookings, and Jeff (Debbie) Brown of Madison; her three sisters, Cheryl (Kelly) Jones of Madison, Terri (Steve) Bartel of Madison, and Lisa (Gary) Johnson of Madison; and her many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Elvin Brown Jr.