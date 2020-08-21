Cynthia Stevens

Cynthia A. Stevens, 97, of Howard, died on Aug. 18, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Private family services will be Aug. 24.
She was born in Nausea, Minn., to Edwin and Hannah Pederson. She married Robert "Bob" Stevens on Oct. 31, 1940.
Survivors include 6 children, Shirley Claussen and Leanne Nelson of Howard, Robert Stevens of Des Moines, Iowa, Bill Stevens of Palm Desert, Calif., Larry Stevens and Scott Stevens of Ankeny, Iowa; and spouses.
