Virginia Ebsen, age 86, of Madison, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 PM on Wednesday, June 9th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Tuesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM and a Catholic Daughters Rosary to follow. Visitation will continue 1-1:45 PM at the funeral chapel followed by procession to the church for Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Thomas Church and School or donor's choice.
Virginia May Doblar was born June 28, 1934 in Madison, SD, to Berton and Mary (May) Doblar. Virginia and Bud co-founded Lake Herman Auto with their first car lot being located on the family farm. She also operated the cafe at the Madison Livestock Auction.
Virginia instilled in her children a strong love for nature, fishing, bird watching, rock collecting, and her strong Catholic faith. She loved a competitive game of cards, BINGO, and a profitable trip to a local casino. Virginia was a lucky woman, and her winning streak lasted her entire life.
She was always by Bud's side. They were an inseparable team in family, farming, business, and fun. Virginia was a lifetime member of the St. Thomas Church, Catholic Daughters, Altar Society, Red Hatters, American Legion Auxiliary, and the VFW Auxiliary.
She was married 67 years to her lifelong love, Curtis "Bud" Ebsen of Madison and they were blessed with 9 children, Kim (Cotton Koch) of Madison, Cindy (Dan) Uthe of Sioux Falls, John (Shirley) of Madison, Carol (Bill) Chalcraft of Pierre, Mark Ebsen of Fargo-Moorhead, Kathy (Blake) Alexander of Rapid City, Curt Ebsen of Madison and David (Olga) Ebsen of Minnetonka, MN; 20 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren; siblings, Rose, Joan, Carrol, Sharon, Mary Ann, Roxy, Connie, John and Rick.
Virginia is welcomed into Heaven by all her family who have preceded her, including her son Gary; her parents; brothers Allen, Bill, Jean, and Joe; as well as her sisters Rita, and Kathy.
She will be missed dearly by family and friends.