Diann Lewis

Diann R. Lewis, age 76, of Howard, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Sioux Falls.
Memorial services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard. Inurnment for family only will follow at the Belleview Lutheran Cemetery in rural Howard. Visitation will be 5-6:30 PM, with a time of sharing from 6:30-7:00 PM, Friday, at the church.
Diann was a farmer's daughter, then a farmer's wife. Always a farmer at heart. She was a beloved mother and grandmother showering all with gentleness, kindness and love.
Diann was born on August 14, 1944 in Holstein, IA to Terrence and Lela (Cipperley) Lage, and lived with her family near Washta, IA on a farm. Diann had four brothers: Steven, Richard (Brenda), Dean (Kay), and Gary (Bunny) Lage. In 1950 the family moved northwest of Junius, SD to farm. Diann helped on the farm and in the kitchen and enjoyed her brothers. She became a beautiful seamstress, sewing all her own clothes.
Diann attended Junius Grade School through 8th grade, then onto Beadle High School in Madison, SD graduating in 1962. Diann cherished her dear school friends all her life. After high school she worked as a secretary at East River Electric Power Cooperative. During this time, through friends and sisters (of Wesley), Diann met the love and partner of her life, Wesley T. Lewis.
On March 7, 1964 Diann married Wesley. They made their home on the original Lewis farmstead north of Winfred, SD. During this season they shared in the joys and sorrows of farm life. Diann and Wesley also shared the privilege of raising four children they loved deeply. While a farm wife Diann was a devoted mother caring for and meeting the needs of her children before her own.
Diann enjoyed the many dear neighbors and friends she shared life with during those years. To her last days they were very special to her. Diann's extended families were a great treasure to her as well, both the Lewis and Lage siblings, their spouses and families.
Diann was a member of Belleview and Bethany Lutheran church. Diann served in children's ministry teaching both in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and driving kids to Bible Camp. Diann was part of the Ladies Aid and Bible study groups, served in fellowship and service with others of the Belleview and Bethany Congregation.
Wesley and Diann farmed until the year 2000 when they retired. For ten years during their retirement they traveled the United States and Alaska in their RV while wintering in Texas and Arizona. They made their primary winter home in Casa Grande, AZ for 14 years where they shared an active, joy-filled life with friends and family. In 2010 they built a house in Casa Grande and lived there for 5 years until Wesley's declining health called them home to be near their children. Diann cherished these years with her children very much.
In Diann's personal words, "I enjoyed my family dearly. They are all very special. It is important that I say it is because of Wesley that I have Jesus as my personal Savior. Wesley was God's gift to me. Wesley walked with the Lord - we raised our family, Kim, Tina, Pam and Jay knowing who God is."
Diann continued to grow in her love for Jesus and his teachings. She had many devotionals along with her personal Bibles that had markings and notations of her prayers for her children and grandchildren.
Wesley passed away September 2, 2016. After Wesley's passing Mom made a home in Sioux Falls, SD for a short time until her health declined. She then moved in with daughter Pam (Loren) and their family in Madison for two years, enjoying special times with dear friends and family. To accommodate Mom's declining health they moved back to her Sioux Falls home where she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. The family is grateful they were able to share her final days with her until the Lord took her home.
Diann is survived by her Children and their Spouses: Kim and Cheryl Lewis, Tina and Robert Buri, Pamela and Loren Rowland, Jay and Elizabeth Lewis. Her 18 grandchildren: Alex, Ellen and Grace Lewis (Kim); Austin, Emily, Ryan, and Ben Buri (Tina); Breanna (Tom) Birk, Thomas (Ashlee) Rowland, Amanda (Caleb) Zacharias, and Celina Rowland (Pam); Jonah, Simon, Caden, Samuel, Ezra, Titus and baby girl (due in July) Lewis (Jay). Her two great-grandchildren: Ellie Birk (Breanna) and Hollis Rowland (Thomas).
Diann's final words to all, "God Loves us. God is with us. God is for us. God will never fail us. Love never Fails."
Memorial gifts will be given to the Domestic Violence Network, Madison, SD. In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to Domestic Violence Network, P.O. Box 110, Madison, SD 57042.
