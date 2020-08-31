Phyllis Harter, age 94, of Clara City, MN, formerly of Madison, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Clara City Care Center.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Madison. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 PM, Tuesday, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home.
Phyllis Jane Harter was born on September 28, 1925, to Claude and Lillian (Williams) Heck in New Castle, IN. She married Ed Harter on August 12, 1948. Phyllis worked as the office manager for job service in New Mexico before moving to Madison where she was employed at Federated Finance and eventually managed job service in Madison.
She was a member of DSC Faculty Wives Club; PEO; Presbyterian Women; the Madison Country Club; Duplicate Bridge; and was a longtime bowler. Phyllis enjoyed traveling and visiting her children and grandchildren.
For nearly twenty years, Phyllis and Ed traveled to Texas to be "Winter Texans." Golf, bridge and bowling were some of the activities that she enjoyed doing in the company of her friends and family. She was also known as a coach's wife for many years and cold nights during the basketball season. Phyllis will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Harter, of Clara City, MN; son, Steve (Audrey) Harter of Gaylord, MN; and two grandchildren, Robert Harter and Alli Harter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ed in 2015; and three brothers, Jack, Pete, and Bill.
