Leon Stalls III

Leon Edward Stalls, III, age 74, died on March 28, 2020, at Windom Area Health in Windom, Minn.
He was born July 12, 1945 to Leon "Bud" Edward Stalls Sr. and Lois Imogene Rosemore Stalls in Sandstone, MN. He was united in marriage to Jane Ann Westin on June 17, 1967 at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Alcester, South Dakota. They were married for 52 years living in Jeffers and Storden, Minnesota through the years.
He received his elementary education in Elk Point, S.D., jr. high school in Portsmouth, Va., and high school in Alcester, S.D., where he graduated in 1965. He received his first teaching job in Mobridge, S.D. He accepted a position at Jeffers, Minn., in 1970, then Storden-Jeffers and Red Rock Central. He was a teacher and coach for 30 years.
Leon is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane Stalls of Storden; three daughters and 9 grandchildren, Victoria (Kip) Rasmussen of Bingham Lake, MN, Brooke, Brady and Bree; Heidi (Joe) Oetken of Omaha, NE, Jacob; Makenzi (Paul) Miles of Montrose, S.D., Taylor, Harley, Hayley, Maggie and Cody; siblings, Laura Aikens (Jim Remington) of Portsmouth, VA, Gary Stalls of Portsmouth, VA, and Jim (Tammy) Stalls of Newport News, VA; sisters-in-law, Susan (Lauren) Lind of Turner, ME and Carol Hammerstrom of Rockledge, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Leon's Life will be at a later date. Details will be published when his celebration will be held.
