Madison, SD (57042)

Today

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Areas of blowing snow. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Areas of blowing snow. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%.