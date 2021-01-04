Leland Schlimmer, 87, of Volga, passed away on January 1, 2021, at the Neighborhoods at Brookview.
A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the First Lutheran Church in Volga at 11:00 A.M. The service will be live streamed on the First Lutheran Church of Volga's Facebook page as well as uploaded to the Eidsness Funeral Home's website Wednesday afternoon.
Burial will immediately follow the service at First Lutheran Cemetery in Volga. A public visitation time without the family present will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Eidsness Funeral Chapel in Volga from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Masks will be required during all services.
Leland Marvin Schlimmer was born on July 18, 1933, at rural Volga to Fred W. and Ida (Heppler) Schlimmer. He grew up in Lake County and graduated from Rutland High School. After graduation he began farming near Rutland, until 1961 when he moved to the farm near Volga where he resided until moving to Volga in 2007. He served two years in the U.S. Army (1954-1956) and 11 years in the SD National Guard. He married Virginia Tenning on February 24, 1960 at the First Lutheran Church in Volga.
Leland was in the income tax preparation business for about 25 years, farmed until retirement age, and was a residential developer in the city of Volga.
Leland was a member of the First Lutheran Church, where he was a past president and church council member, as well as active in the men's group and Bible study. He spent many years serving on the church cemetery board. He was on the first board of Brookings Co. Habitat for Humanity, and participated in the Jimmy Carter Blitz Build at Eagle Butte in 1994. Leland was one of the founding members of the Chairs of Hope wheelchair restoration project, where he volunteered over 3,000 hours of his time. He also served several years on the Brookings Co. Museum Board. Leland was a member of the American Legion and the Sons of Norway. He was gifted at repairing machinery for himself and for his neighbors. He loved his family, his farm, collecting farm toys and restoring his old farm machinery. He was a kind and fair man, showing his faith in God in the way that he lived his life and treated others.
Leland is survived by his wife, Virginia; one daughter, Heidi (Dale) Henderschiedt, of Brookings; two sons at Volga, Paul and Erik (Amy); one granddaughter Ashley (Michael) Collins, of Brookings; two grandsons, Jackson Schlimmer and Hudson Schlimmer, of Volga; one great-grandson, Kayden Collins; sister-in-law, Evelyn Schlimmer, of Ocala, FL; two nephews, David Schlimmer, of Lake City, FL, and Marvin Schlimmer, of Rochester, MN; one niece, Carol Ruano, of Guatemala; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Elton, and his sister-in-law, Pat Carpenter.