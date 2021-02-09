Leone Mix (Otten), 88, of Arlington, South Dakota passed away on February 7, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side, and with help of Hospice.
Private Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Arlington United Methodist Church. An online guestbook and memorial tribute will be available at www.georgeboom.com
Leone was born in Estelline, SD on Oct. 30th, 1932, to Jack and Nina Otten with the assistance of a midwife. The little house that she was born in still stands at the top of the hill. In her younger years she was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing and sports. Upon her graduation from high school, she was married to William "Bill" Mix in 1950. After they were married, Bill hitchhiked to Lead to find a job at the Homestake Gold Mine. While living in the Black Hills the family grew to five children until they opted to return to Arlington, SD in 1962.
Upon their return they purchased the Bedwell rest home from Bill's mother. Leone attended the Sioux Falls School of Practical Nursing and graduated Aug. 29, 1967. That following year they elected to build the Arlington Care Center now known as Avantara. Leone oversaw all administrative tasks, worked on the floor, and was the bookkeeper for the entire nursing home. Noted numerous times as an excellent geriatric nurse, taking extra attention to each resident in her care. The Arlington Care Center was recognized for many years as an exceptional SD facility.
Leone was a strong and independent woman with a mind of her own and was known as the matriarch of the family. Known to be soft spoken, but direct when she wanted her point to be made. Also, known to have a huge heart helping numerous organizations throughout the years. In her spare time Leone and her daughters would make quilts for family and members of the military.
Leone had a passion for gardening which included many hours of canning and freezing. Leone also took great pride in her rose garden that she had for over 50 years.
The family home was known in the community to be a welcomed place to play cards. Pinochle and Rattle were the games of choice with Leone known affectionately to her family as "Poker Alice."
Leone was a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church for 58 years and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Leone is survived by her children, William (Kiyomi) Mix and Brenda (David) Osbeck both of Arlington; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with four more arriving this year; daughters-in-law, Lee Kasten of Hayti, SD and Michelle Purdy of Rapid City, SD; son-in-law, Daniel Madsen of Arlington; and sister-in-law, Christa Otten of Sturgis, SD.
Preceded in death by her husband Bill of 62 years; parents, Jack and Nina Otten; four siblings, Neva Howe, Lucille Carmen, Marcene Otten, and John Otten; daughter, Laura Madsen; sons, Daniel and Thomas Mix; and grandson, Adam Madsen.