Ted Betz, 53, of Montrose, CO, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
At this time, there will be a memorial service planned at a later date for friends and family. An inurnment will take place in St. Thomas Cemetery, Madison, SD. Arrangements entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel, Madison, SD.
Ted Joseph Betz was born July 4, 1966, in Madison, SD to John & Carrol (Doblar) Betz.
Ted enjoyed playing golf and watching sports such as the NFL and college basketball. Ted was also an avid movie watcher. Ted graduated high school from Sacred Heart High School in Salina, KS, and graduated college with a Bachelors degree from the University of Kansas.
Ted managed and owned a transformer company called Betz Transformers. Betz Transformers was started in 1990 in Olathe, Colorado, and Ted managed it for more than 25 years.
He is survived in death by his three sons, Tyler (Kassandra) and granddaughter Addison of Phoenix, AZ, Jacob Betz of Denver, CO, and Keenan Betz of Galveston, TX; his parents, John Betz of Salina, KS, and Carrol Betz of Sioux Falls, SD; and his brothers, Anthony Betz of Pratt, KS, and Timothy Betz of Salina, KS.
Ted was preceded in death by his sister Amy and grandparents Bert & Mary Doblar, and Don & Gertrude Betz.