Dan Dawson

Daniel "Dan" Roger Dawson, 54, of Howard, passed away in his home on Sept. 28, 2020, surrounded by family after a hard-fought battle against a number of ailments.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Howard High School gym. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Howard. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Thursday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard.
Dan was born March 23, 1966 to Ralph and Marlys (Torgerson) Dawson. He grew up in Howard, spending many years participating in numerous sports and activities including football, wrestling, track and baseball. Dan also was active in clubs such as FBLA, and ultimately graduated from Howard High School in 1984. After graduating from the University of South Dakota in 1989, he returned to Howard to work in the family construction business, Dawson Construction.
Dan was united in marriage to Dianne Sievers on August 12, 1989 in Howard. Dan and Dianne raised their family in Howard and enjoyed supporting their children (and many others) all throughout their school years and beyond. Their doors were always open and Dan would always cook everyone a good meal.
Dan loved attending all of his children's events and was an avid supporter of their sports teams. Dan was a founding community member of the local youth football programs and he served on the Howard School District school board for many years.
Some of his favorite pasttimes were to take his family to Lake Poinsett, boating, hunting, and all sorts of activities that made priceless memories. He also loved rooting for his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Twins, and attended several of their games over the years. Dan had incredible love for his family that touched nearly all aspects of his life.
After coming back to Howard, Dan spent many years working alongside his father Ralph and brother Randy. Dan took great pride in the multiple projects that he helped to complete over the years with the company. He worked tirelessly to support his family, and keep everybody on task at the shop, even in later years when his body made it harder than it used to be. Working with and continuing on his family's business was a great pride in his life.
Those grateful for sharing in his life include his mother, Marlys; wife Dianne; four children Jacob (Rachel), Michael (Nikki), Nathan (Jessica), and Kelsey (Zebadiah); and best friend Murphy. He was very excited to meet his first grandchild in February, and will be giving those grandchildren loving guidance from above. Also surviving Dan were his brothers Randy (Deb) and Dave; and family members, friends and a host of top-notch medical professionals. He is also survived by a very special sister-in-law, Debbie, and a father-in-law to whom he was closely bonded, Dewayne.
Preceding Dan in death were his father Ralph, brother Robbie, grandparents, many aunts and uncles and loved ones.
Although he left too soon, his spirit lives on in those that knew him and loved him. He will be remembered for being a smart, caring man, loving husband, dedicated husband and friend to all. He was strong through the end, and that strength has been passed on.
