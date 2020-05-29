Leon E. Gartamaker, 76, died on May 26, 2020, at a hospital in Plymouth, Minn.
He graduated from Orland School in 1961 and lived in Minnesota for most of his adult life.
Survivors include a son, David (Mary); two grandsons, Rob and Brandon; five siblings, Stanley (Violeta), Dennis, LeAnn (Dave) Lampe, Wendell (Debbie) and Kitty (Mike) Schinderling; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
