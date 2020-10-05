Corlynn "Corky" Thomas, age 68, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home.
There will be no services held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison.
Corlynn was born April 16, 1952 in Lead, SD to Andrew and Mildred (Moellendorf) Reller Thomas. She attended the school system in Lead. In her travels, she met Betty and Ed. They took her in and thus a great friendship was born. They traveled a lot together. She chose Madison, SD as her home, where she worked janitorial jobs and was currently employed at PPD.
Her greatest accomplishment was 36-plus years of sobriety. Corky was able to reconnect with her family in the last few years, where she loved her visits with her sisters, Dale and Toni. She loved her garden and her blue angel solar lights.
She is survived by her three brothers, Andy (Rhonda) Thomas of Nevada, Beav (Danielle) Reller of Lead, SD and Bret (Cathy) Reller of St. Onge, SD; two sisters, Toni (Doug) Kymala and Dale O'Dea both of Whitewood, SD.
Corky was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mildred; three brothers, Butch, Kim and Bart; and her stepdad, Frank Reller.
Her wishes were to be laid to rest with her mother, Millie in Lead, SD.